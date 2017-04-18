Author To Discuss 'Serpent-Handling B...

Author To Discuss 'Serpent-Handling Believers' With Brown-Bag Group

The Friends of the Library's May 17 book discussion will be on Thomas Burton's 1993 nonfiction work "Serpent-Handling Believers." Burton, professor emeritus of English at East Tennessee State University, will be in attendance to participate in the discussion, a news release says.

