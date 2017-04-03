Attempted Drug Deal Ripoff Leads To 2...

Attempted Drug Deal Ripoff Leads To 2 Arrests

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

An attempted drug deal ripoff led to the arrest early this morning of two men by agents from the 3rd Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Dontae Thompson, 32, of 1001 Kiser Blvd., was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to deliver, parties to the offense of theft over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
neal gorsuch is officially confirmed 4 min Lance Corporal Bubba 1
~trump~ 10 min Lance Corporal Bubba 16
Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder 13 min Yeop 88
Looking for Jerry Waldrop 15 min SLasange 1
WRECKS during test drive!!!! Druggie! 31 min WOW 5
Where is Mikey Gosnell 58 min sghs 28
News March, Rally Planned In Downtown Today 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 34
2 found dead last night in greene county 5 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 31
Old Women Going Dark 11 hr Pirate Investigator 18
What would Jesus say? 12 hr Pirate Investigator 21
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Greene County was issued at April 07 at 2:35AM CDT

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC