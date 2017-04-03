Attempted Drug Deal Ripoff Leads To 2 Arrests
An attempted drug deal ripoff led to the arrest early this morning of two men by agents from the 3rd Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Dontae Thompson, 32, of 1001 Kiser Blvd., was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to deliver, parties to the offense of theft over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.
