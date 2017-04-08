Army reserve renamed in honor of Greeneville war hero
The mayor, along with the state representatives and other community members gathered to dedicate the army reserve in the late Sergeant Brandon M. Read's memory. Brandon's father Mike Read says it wasn't a surprise when Brandon told him he wanted to join the army.
