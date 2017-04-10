Another Charged In Connection With Motel Robbery
A second arrest has been made in connection with a knife-point robbery at a Greeneville motel last week with two of four reported suspects still remaining at large. James A. King, 39, of Greeneville, is now facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, along with Ashley B. McIntyre, 31, of Afton, who was arrested earlier in the week, in connection with the robbery last Monday of a North Carolina man at the Days Inn on the 11-E Bypass.
