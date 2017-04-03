Annual Presidential Easter Egg Roll Set Saturday
This annual Easter Egg Roll at the Andrew Johnson Homestead will be held Saturday afternoon. Activities will begin at 2 p.m. at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
