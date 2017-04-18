Announcements For April 20

Announcements For April 20

Baileyton United Methodist Church will host its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m. The menu includes eggs, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, waffles, omelets, homemade jellies and more. The cost is $7 for adults 11 and up, $5 for children 5 to 10 and free for kids 4 and under.

