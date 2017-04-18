Announcements For April 20
Baileyton United Methodist Church will host its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m. The menu includes eggs, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, waffles, omelets, homemade jellies and more. The cost is $7 for adults 11 and up, $5 for children 5 to 10 and free for kids 4 and under.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumb kids in diesel trucks
|3 min
|Disgusted
|1
|Pilot Hill Restaurant
|52 min
|Lives there
|17
|"Pegging" and straight men who like anal play (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|theCARS7879
|86
|us nitrogen
|5 hr
|fred sanford
|17
|Caleb Duckett aka King Duckett
|5 hr
|Jjibe
|3
|moab
|6 hr
|Gila Monster
|27
|Tina Funderburg
|6 hr
|BA Rules
|4
|Traitor
|9 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|44
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC