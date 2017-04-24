Airport Authority To Request Nearly $...

Airport Authority To Request Nearly $60K More From Town, County

A proposed Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority budget for fiscal year 2018 that would improve buildings at the airport would require a significant increase in the contribution made by both Greeneville and Greene County. In a budget meeting Friday morning in Greeneville Town Hall, the authority reviewed its budget and talked over the need to make physical repairs and some enhancements at what they said are airport facilities suffering from age and underfunded maintenance.

