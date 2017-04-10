4 Recognized With CORE Champion Awards

4 Recognized With CORE Champion Awards

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Each year, the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation recognizes "champions" who demonstrate dedication to service by "Committing to a cause, Optimizing resources, Re-investing in the community and Equipping others for success." Dr. William R. Gray Roncal is a project manager in the Research and Exploratory Development Department at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That was just hyperbole, nothing to see here, m... 2 min Bwahahahaha 1
Inpeachment 9 min RedHood 77
great women in bed in Greeneville 40 min Jethro 3
kurt smith shot ? UT medical center 52 min mohawk 1
Tillerson 53 min Walter White 15
Who is the best black lover man (Jul '10) 56 min Catticus Wench 44
Growing up.... 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 19
domino's pizza coming to greeneville 1 hr Atticus Finch 20
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC