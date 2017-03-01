Youth Builders Donates To Greene Coun...

Youth Builders Donates To Greene County Imagination Library

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Youth Builders of Greeneville Inc. made a $1,000 donation to the Greene County Imagination Library at the January meeting. "The Greene County Imagination Library provides books to nearly 3,000 children in Greene County," according to the website http://usa.imaginationlibrary.com , which also says, "all donations go toward the cost of books."

