Work Begins On New Asheville Highway Restaurant
Crews have descended on a lot at the corner of Asheville Highway and Carson Street, where a warehouse that formerly housed the Walters State Community College welding program has been cleared to make way for construction of a new Taco Bell restaurant. Contractors are working to prepare the site, and all permits necessary for the project have been finalized, a Greeneville Building Department official said.
|
