Women Arrested After Police Investigate Drug Activity
Two women were jailed Friday after Greeneville police were called to the parking lot of a restaurant to investigate suspected drug use. A report at the Greeneville Police Department says just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, officer Matthew Stanley approached a vehicle in the parking lot at Burger King on the East Andrew Johnson Highway.
