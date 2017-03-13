Woman Claims Having 'Rattlesnake Poison' In Eyes
A county woman who allegedly created a disturbance early this morning in the emergency department at Takoma Regional Hospital was charged by Greeneville police with public intoxication. Tiffany L. Phelps, 30, of 1969 Culbertson Road, was found by police on the floor of the emergency department, Officer Eric Scott said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump travel ban blocked AGAIN
|4 min
|Atticus Finch
|23
|Amanda bell what do we know about her?
|16 min
|one
|44
|Tom Price make child vaccines optional
|17 min
|femfem
|2
|News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here
|20 min
|go away
|24
|HomeWreckers of Walmart DC.
|51 min
|TheOnes
|13
|Is that scuzball Chris Christiano still dealing...
|1 hr
|Conley
|1
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|-Papa-Smurf-
|11,027
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC