Woman Charged With DUI After Crash

A woman who drove into a utility pole about 6:50 p.m. Friday at 602 Crescent St. at South Main Street was charged by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended license. Carol R. Stockstill, 43, of 403 S. Lake St., was northbound on Old Asheville Highway in a Dodge pickup truck when it went off the right side of the road, struck a street sign and then crashed into a utility pole, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.

