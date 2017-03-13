Woman Charged With DUI After Crash

Woman Charged With DUI After Crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A woman who drove into a utility pole about 6:50 p.m. Friday at 602 Crescent St. at South Main Street was charged by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended license. Carol R. Stockstill, 43, of 403 S. Lake St., was northbound on Old Asheville Highway in a Dodge pickup truck when it went off the right side of the road, struck a street sign and then crashed into a utility pole, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SG moving to AA 32 min Northsider 60
gastric bypass 1 hr lila 18
Trump is dumb 1 hr Atticus Finch 18
News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here 1 hr Atticus Finch 67
Where is Mikey Gosnell 2 hr concerned 1
Trump at 37% 2 hr Freud 16
Becky Hicks 3 hr Dear friend 4
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC