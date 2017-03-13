Westside Garden Club Installs Officers
Officers for the Westside Garden Club include, from left: Binnie Brooks, historian/scrapbook; Judy Turpin, treasurer; Tina Archbold, secretary/press reporter; Mary Ruth Edds standing in for Chris Thorpe, second vice president; Marjorie Bullen, first vice president; Carol Allen-Oglesby, president; and Shirley Snyder, installing officer. First Vice President Nancy Monger reported that she and her co vice president, Sharon Hill, would like to plant pansies in the urns at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
