War Hero's Defiance Encourages Studen...

War Hero's Defiance Encourages Students To Stand Against Hatred

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Pastor Chris Edmonds, of Maryville, shares the story of his father, late Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, during the East Tennessee Holocaust Conference this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin 4 a Women 25 min WOW 4
Why not just man up ? 1 hr WILD EYED SOUTHER... 47
Let the freeloaders starve 1 hr WILD EYED SOUTHER... 31
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 1 hr -Papa-Smurf- 11,051
Land for sale in southwest Virginia 1 hr Farm4life 1
Your new song 2 hr Atticus Finch 6
Embarrassingly dangerous 2 hr iceman 11
News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here 2 hr Atticus Finch 61
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC