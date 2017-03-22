USDA Commodity Distribution Is April 5

USDA Commodity Distribution Is April 5

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will have a commodity distribution Wednesday, April 5. Distribution will run from 10:15 a.m. and end at noon, or earlier if food is no longer available, according to a news release. Distribution will be at the Greeneville Parks and Recreation's center at 456 E. Bernard Ave. Volunteers may be available to help elderly and disabled persons carry their commodities.

