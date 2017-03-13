Updates To Capitol Theatre To Start Soon
Earlier this week, a crew painted the lower portion of the Capitol Theatre to match the grey scheme earlier added to the top of the downtown building's facade. In the weeks ahead, work will begin on more significant facade upgrades, said Tim Carter, president of the theater's board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon "the man "Jorah
|44 min
|Zed
|4
|RIP Hollie Lunsford Orrick (Mar '12)
|48 min
|Biff Hooper
|21
|Let the freeloaders starve
|52 min
|agree
|15
|Your new song
|2 hr
|Donald is my Christ
|1
|Why not just man up ?
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|39
|Amy Hale
|4 hr
|crazy Thang
|20
|Support Solutions House Managers
|4 hr
|Hayden
|11
|News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here
|6 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|58
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC