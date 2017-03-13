Updates To Capitol Theatre To Start Soon

13 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Earlier this week, a crew painted the lower portion of the Capitol Theatre to match the grey scheme earlier added to the top of the downtown building's facade. In the weeks ahead, work will begin on more significant facade upgrades, said Tim Carter, president of the theater's board.

