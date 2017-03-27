Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer
The Tusculum Beer Board Monday night approved a beer permit application from the owners of the former Chocolate Cafe property at 665 Erwin Highway, clearing the way for the opening of the Old Oak Taproom. The Tusculum Beer Board Monday night approved a beer permit application from the owners of the property at 665 Erwin Highway.
