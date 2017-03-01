Tuesday Book Club Donates To GCS Book Bus
Holly Hope, center, presents a $1,000 check from the Tuesday Book Club to Heather Fay, left, and Ashley Long to benefit the Greeneville City Schools Book Bus. The funds will be used to purchase new reading material for the mobile library, which welcomes Greeneville students to select summer reading material.
