Town Of Mosheim Wraps Up Multiple Projects During Past Year
The Town of Mosheim completed work on a paved walking trail that connects the campus of Mosheim Elementary and Middle School to the Mosheim Public Library. A Knoxville-based property developer is looking at this area behind the Wendy's in Mosheim at the Exit 23 interchange off Interstate 81. Work is wrapping up on more than $870,000 in improvements to the Town of Mosheim's Lick Creek Valley Wastewater Treatment Facility.
