Town Of Mosheim Wraps Up Multiple Pro...

Town Of Mosheim Wraps Up Multiple Projects During Past Year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Town of Mosheim completed work on a paved walking trail that connects the campus of Mosheim Elementary and Middle School to the Mosheim Public Library. A Knoxville-based property developer is looking at this area behind the Wendy's in Mosheim at the Exit 23 interchange off Interstate 81. Work is wrapping up on more than $870,000 in improvements to the Town of Mosheim's Lick Creek Valley Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marty 13 min Loose as a goose 5
Park Overall is looking good these days 25 min Tin Man 3
Finance Companies...which ones are the easiest ... 52 min Lance Corporal Bubba 4
What happens at a probation review when you hav... 55 min Lance Corporal Bubba 7
T bowman 2 hr Wtf 4
Amanda bell what do we know about her? 2 hr Calling You Out 35
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 11,009
he will not divide us in greene county 3 hr RedHood 106
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC