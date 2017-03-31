Things to do in East Tennessee: March 31-April 2

Any unwanted paper can be safely and securely discarded into shredding trucks in the WATE parking lot, 1306 North Broadway, Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to noon. Race weekend will feature a Health and Fitness Expo, a kids run, 5K, half marathon, 2-person relay, 4-person relay and the marathon from April 1-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.