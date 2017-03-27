Stop Of Vehicle Reported Stolen Nets Drug Charges Against 3
Thomas D. Hankins, 28, of 653 Waterstone Circle, was charged Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. Hankins was additionally charged by sheriff's deputies with aggravated criminal trespass in connection with an alleged incident on Friday.
