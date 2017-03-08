Something's Abuzz In Downtown Greenev...

Something's Abuzz In Downtown Greeneville

Wednesday Read more: The Greenville Sun

Beekeeper Dale Luttrell, right, was one of the people who responded to a swarm of bees congregating around a fire hydrant at Depot and Irish streets downtown Wednesday. Greeneville police first reported the bees at about 2 p.m. Luttrell relocated the queen, which should encourage the other bees to move along, according to fellow beekeeper Joel Hausser.

