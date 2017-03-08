Sears Hometown Considering Greenevill...

Sears Hometown Considering Greeneville Location

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. is seeking entrepreneurs or independent retailers to bring its Sears Hometown Store format to the Greenville area, according to a news release. Sears Hometown stores offer appliance brands such as Kenmore, Maytag, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Bosch, Frigidaire and GE, plus lawn and garden equipment, Craftsman tools, fitness equipment and mattresses.

