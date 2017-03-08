Sears Hometown Considering Greeneville Location
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. is seeking entrepreneurs or independent retailers to bring its Sears Hometown Store format to the Greenville area, according to a news release. Sears Hometown stores offer appliance brands such as Kenmore, Maytag, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Bosch, Frigidaire and GE, plus lawn and garden equipment, Craftsman tools, fitness equipment and mattresses.
