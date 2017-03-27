Scouting Recognizes Volunteers For Service
Boy Scout Troop 92 Scoutmaster Bobby Holt was recently presented the Pioneer Award in recognition of service to Boy Scouting in the Nolachuckey District. Eagle Scout Advancement Coordinator Rich Woods, left, receives the Pioneer Award in recognition for service to the Boy Scouts.
