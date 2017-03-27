Researcher Will Present Tusculum Lecture On German Women In Nazi Germany
Christine Nugent will present her lecture "German Women and the Long Shadow of National Socialism" on Wednesday, April 5, at Tusculum College. Christine Nugent will present her lecture "German Women and the Long Shadow of National Socialism" on Wednesday, April 5, at Tusculum College.
