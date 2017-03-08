Report: Tennessee's overall roada
Gov. Haslam's proposed hike to the gas tax would help fund improvements to Chapman Highway in parts of Knox, Blount and Sevier counties. As Tennessee lawmakers debate how to fund a $10 billion backlog in road projects, a new report has concluded that the state's roads have not improved in overall quality in eight years.
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Creature on McKee Street
|9 min
|william
|4
|Trump doesn't mean what he says
|25 min
|Guest
|5
|OMGLOL ETSU Bucs vs. Florida Gators
|25 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|3
|Missing Dog - Emme - Cocker - Blue Sprgs Pkwy s...
|2 hr
|joshua sparkles
|5
|Obama Administration's History of Spying on Ame...
|2 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|13
|midgets fighting at the vfw/rios
|2 hr
|cowGirlUp
|9
|Teddy Lawing back in uniform for Greene County ...
|3 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|9
|he will not divide us in greene county
|8 hr
|RedHood
|106
