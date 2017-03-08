Report: Tennessee's overall roada

7 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Gov. Haslam's proposed hike to the gas tax would help fund improvements to Chapman Highway in parts of Knox, Blount and Sevier counties. As Tennessee lawmakers debate how to fund a $10 billion backlog in road projects, a new report has concluded that the state's roads have not improved in overall quality in eight years.

