Rep. David Alexander, R-Winchester
A portion of Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act will head to the full House Transportation Committee after it passed a subcommittee Wednesday afternoon. The House Transportation Subcommittee passed a portion of Gov. Bill Haslam's proposed plan on a 5-4 vote, but amended the governor's original plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|41 min
|Princess Hey
|10,935
|hot springs
|46 min
|NobodyUKno
|5
|Morons all of you
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|22
|Narrow it down
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|3
|Pence private email server
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|5
|Social Security.
|2 hr
|Rebel Yell
|12
|Admiral Propane (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Jackie Treehorn
|5
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC