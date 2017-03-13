Prospect Whitley learns importance of persistence
Forrest Whitley was planning for his high school prom this time a year ago. Since then, he's been drafted in the first round by the Astros out of San Antonio Alamo Heights High School, received a $3.148 million bonus and learned life in the professional ranks can be full of challenges.
