Preschoolers And Families Invited To Storytime Performances At Library
Preschool aged children and their families are invited to the Greeneville-Greene County Library March 7 for Storytime Performances by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. The free presentation at 11 a.m. will feature a KSO String Quartet combining children's literature with classical music, sound effects, and hands-on learning.
