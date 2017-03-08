Police: Man Threw Pipe After Traffic ...

Police: Man Threw Pipe After Traffic Stop

35 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A man who allegedly tossed a glass pipe away from a police officer Tuesday morning was charged by Greeneville police with felony drug possession and tampering with evidence. Brent J. Price, 22, of 16 Lakeshore Park, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and the tampering with evidence offense.

Read more at The Greenville Sun.

