There are on the The Greenville Sun story from 7 hrs ago, titled Plans Moving Forward For Fire Training Center. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

Some work has been done to prepare a site off the Baileyton Road for construction of a new training facility, made of repurposed shipping containers, for Greeneville firefighters and other first responders. City officials hope the center will be complete by August.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.