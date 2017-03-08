Plans Moving Forward For Fire Trainin...

Plans Moving Forward For Fire Training Center

There are 1 comment on the The Greenville Sun story from 7 hrs ago, titled Plans Moving Forward For Fire Training Center. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

Some work has been done to prepare a site off the Baileyton Road for construction of a new training facility, made of repurposed shipping containers, for Greeneville firefighters and other first responders. City officials hope the center will be complete by August.

taxpayer

Greeneville, TN

#1 5 hrs ago
Wouldn't it be cheaper for the city & county fire depts to train while burning down all these abandoned,dilapidated old houses and trailers all over the county?
