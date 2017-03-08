Performance-Tested Bulls To Be Sold At Auction Thursday
The Junior Bull Test Sale will take place at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture's Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Spring Hill, Tenn. The gavel drops at noon central time, according to a UT news release.
