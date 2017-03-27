Parents Charged With Alleged Child Ne...

Parents Charged With Alleged Child Neglect

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The parents of a 3-year-old girl reportedly found wandering in the street Thursday morning were each charged by Greeneville police with child abuse and neglect. Police responded about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of an "unattended child" seen on Lynn Avenue by a witness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baby selling on Craigslist???? 7 min Man 13
justin wayne pridemore aka stinky 13 min allen and sabrina 2
allen they bumb pridemore 35 min allen and family 9
Bean Barn Beef Stew Recipe 41 min Todd 7
Less privacy now 1 hr z0neCrew 15
Can't Fix STOOPID! 3 hr Resident 1
Immunity is different now 3 hr Guest 4
Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder 3 hr Hunter 82
News Lillelid Defendant Karen Howell Seeking 'Eviden... (Jul '07) 5 hr Pointer 32
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC