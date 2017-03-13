Niswonger Foundation Moving To Downtown's 'Educational Corridor'

New signage designates 223 N. Main St. as headquarters for the Niswonger Foundation. The foundation, launched by Greeneville businessman and philanthropist Scott M. Niswonger in 2001, took ownership of the property, the former Greeneville Orthopaedic Clinic, on Jan. 1. The Niswonger Foundation is in the midst of an interior renovation project at 223 N. Main St., the longtime former location of Greeneville Orthopaedic Clinic.

