New Greeneville Fire Marshal Named
A news release from town hall says David Weems will fill the position vacated by the retirement of Craig Bowlby in November 2016. Weems has served 10 years in the Greeneville Fire Department and 17 years with the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Princess Hey
|10,995
|he will not divide us in greene county
|2 hr
|RedHood
|38
|Trump's Border Success
|4 hr
|Pointer
|15
|Town Planner
|4 hr
|nmm
|7
|Trump Economy Skyrockets!
|4 hr
|Atticus Finch
|27
|Unemployment
|4 hr
|lol
|9
|Phat Cafe
|4 hr
|lol
|3
|Women marchers in Greeneville
|5 hr
|Atticus Finch
|15
|Who is Candice Bewley? What's up with this girl? (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Bubba Watson
|31
|Why?
|14 hr
|lmao
|40
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC