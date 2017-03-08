New Greeneville Fire Marshal Named

New Greeneville Fire Marshal Named

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A news release from town hall says David Weems will fill the position vacated by the retirement of Craig Bowlby in November 2016. Weems has served 10 years in the Greeneville Fire Department and 17 years with the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 4 min Princess Hey 10,995
he will not divide us in greene county 2 hr RedHood 38
Trump's Border Success 4 hr Pointer 15
Town Planner 4 hr nmm 7
Trump Economy Skyrockets! 4 hr Atticus Finch 27
Unemployment 4 hr lol 9
Phat Cafe 4 hr lol 3
Women marchers in Greeneville 5 hr Atticus Finch 15
Who is Candice Bewley? What's up with this girl? (Jan '11) 6 hr Bubba Watson 31
Why? 14 hr lmao 40
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,465,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC