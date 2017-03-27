Monday Fire On Willis Street Damages ...

Monday Fire On Willis Street Damages Single-Family Home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Greenville Sun

A house at 204 Willis St., located off Irish Street in Greeneville, was significantly damaged by fire of undetermined origin Monday evening, GFD Chief Alan Shipley said Monday. The single-family residence, occupied by a couple and a son, suffered the greatest damage in the front porch area and two front rooms of the two-story dwelling, Shipley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keeping track for us all 3 min happy golfmore 2
party at timberfell! 5 min Now now brown cow 3
Where did Mandy go? (Jul '15) 7 min Now now brown cow 7
Police violating your constitutional in greene co. 7 min Now now brown cow 9
Less privacy now 40 min hmmmm 8
News Lillelid Defendant Karen Howell Seeking 'Eviden... (Jul '07) 1 hr Allbymyself 22
Clyde an Phyllis pain 2 hr 82745mvp 2
Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder 5 hr Duh123 81
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC