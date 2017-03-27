Monday Fire On Willis Street Damages Single-Family Home
A house at 204 Willis St., located off Irish Street in Greeneville, was significantly damaged by fire of undetermined origin Monday evening, GFD Chief Alan Shipley said Monday. The single-family residence, occupied by a couple and a son, suffered the greatest damage in the front porch area and two front rooms of the two-story dwelling, Shipley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keeping track for us all
|3 min
|happy golfmore
|2
|party at timberfell!
|5 min
|Now now brown cow
|3
|Where did Mandy go? (Jul '15)
|7 min
|Now now brown cow
|7
|Police violating your constitutional in greene co.
|7 min
|Now now brown cow
|9
|Less privacy now
|40 min
|hmmmm
|8
|Lillelid Defendant Karen Howell Seeking 'Eviden... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Allbymyself
|22
|Clyde an Phyllis pain
|2 hr
|82745mvp
|2
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|5 hr
|Duh123
|81
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC