Man Sought After Evading Deputies In ...

Man Sought After Evading Deputies In Stolen Car

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A suspect remains at large today after leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the Jearoldstown Market at 700 Jearoldstown Road to locate a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu sedan that was earlier reported stolen in Greeneville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let the freeloaders starve 1 min iceman 27
Why not just man up ? 2 min Trumpisdumb 43
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 57 min -Papa-Smurf- 11,044
aaron eatmon (Jul '14) 1 hr Truth 11
MORE local POOR DRIVING! into a house she goes 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 3
Your new song 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 2
snappy ferry rd 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 5
News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here 3 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 60
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC