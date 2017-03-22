Man Issued Summons After Road Incident
A Cosby man allegedly involved Tuesday in a road rage incident in Greeneville was located by police and charged with driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Matthew L. White, 22, of South Highway 321, was a suspect in a road rage incident on West Main Street early Tuesday afternoon, Officer Chad Ricker said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking news!
|2 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|4
|A sad day for bible-waving conservative morons
|8 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|5
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|10 min
|-Papa-Smurf-
|11,082
|John Burgess
|35 min
|unreal
|8
|Carbon-14 Dating vs. Creation
|1 hr
|Atticus Finch
|16
|Park Overall is looking good these days
|3 hr
|Atticus Finch
|43
|SG moving to AA
|3 hr
|Atticus Finch
|96
|News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here
|3 hr
|frdgt
|88
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|8 hr
|Truffles
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC