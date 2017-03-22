Man Issued Summons After Road Incident

Man Issued Summons After Road Incident

A Cosby man allegedly involved Tuesday in a road rage incident in Greeneville was located by police and charged with driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Matthew L. White, 22, of South Highway 321, was a suspect in a road rage incident on West Main Street early Tuesday afternoon, Officer Chad Ricker said in a report.

