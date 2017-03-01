Man Charged After Crashing Car Into Pole
Charges of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license were filed against 34-year-old Nathaniel G. Galloway after the car he was driving slammed into a utility pole on Blue Springs Parkway near Mimosa Lane. A man charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after the car he was driving crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon has a first appearance date scheduled today in General Sessions Court.
