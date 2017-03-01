Man Charged After 3 Grams Of Meth Found

Alex L. McGhee, 19, of 930 Kingsport Highway, was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers went to an address in the first block of Airport Road to follow up on an earlier drug overdose call. Police spoke with McGhee, who was trying to wake up a woman who was asleep on a couch, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.

Greeneville, TN

