Man Allegedly Tries To Smuggle Pills Into Jail
Corey B. Buckner, 32, of 1515 E. Magnolia Ave., had a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and driving on a revoked license. Buckner was also charged Friday night by Greeneville police with having no proof of insurance and cited for a registration violation, Officer John Bishop said in a report.
