Little Free Library Opens In St. James
Rebekah Bowerman, a steward of the Little Free Library now placed at the St. James Community Center, looks through some of the titles offered in the free book exchange box at its opening Saturday. From left, Trinitee Ingle, Mindy Nease, Jacob Jarnigan and Kassie Strong stop by the Little Free Library at the St. James Community Center after services at St. James Lutheran Church Sunday.
|
