There are 2 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from Yesterday, titled Library Changed Direction In 2016. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

Erin Evans was named director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library in the fall, and Christopher Gose was promoted to assistant director. They are shown at the new, larger circulation desk with the children's section behind them.

Former Patron

Greeneville, TN

#1 23 hrs ago
Instead of firing the guy over the Library, they should have fired the Library Board of Directors, what once was a vital service for Greeneville and Greene County is now a little playpen for ignorant, self centered ego driven local yokels who think they are doing something when in fact they have destroyed something.
Not a Country Club

Greeneville, TN

#2 20 hrs ago
Should go back to being a Carneige Library at least they knew what the purpose in a free library was, getting books to those who could not afford them. Get the politicians and egos out of it.
