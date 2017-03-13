Liberty Flat Farms Brings Gentility To Cattle Farming
It's all part of a larger strategy, something Robert Tucker learned from his father and grandfather, he told The Greeneville Sun in September 2016. "We take pride in having gentle cattle, and if they'll follow you around like this, I guess they are," said Tucker, his boots squishing against barnyard mud, as more than a dozen young black Angus cows tailed him.
