KSO Quartet Shares Stories At Public Library

Earlier this week, 30 children and their parents visited the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library for a musical story time with a quartet from the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. From left, narrator Jennifer Barnett Harrell, violinists Rachel Losche and Elise Blare, Bill Pierce, playing viola, and cellist Theodore Kartal present "On Your Mark, Get Set, Read!" According to its website, the KSO quartet travels to 20 East Tennessee counties each year to present the story time performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.