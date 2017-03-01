Kristin Monaco Engaged To Wed Henry L...

Kristin Monaco Engaged To Wed Henry Loewenkamp May 27

Steve and Michelle Monaco, of Hampton Cove, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristin Nicole Monaco, to Henry Neil Loewenkamp, of Merritt Island, Fla. He is the son of Scott and Lisa Loewenkamp, of Chuckey, Tenn.

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,901

