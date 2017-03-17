J.C. Penney closing 138 stores, including Knoxville location
J.C. Penney has released their list of 138 stores and one supply chain facility they plan to close in an effort to cut costs and grow sales. The company is closing three locations in Tennessee, including their store located at Knoxville Center Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shannon "the man "Jorah
|44 min
|Zed
|4
|RIP Hollie Lunsford Orrick (Mar '12)
|48 min
|Biff Hooper
|21
|Let the freeloaders starve
|52 min
|agree
|15
|Your new song
|2 hr
|Donald is my Christ
|1
|Why not just man up ?
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|39
|Amy Hale
|4 hr
|crazy Thang
|20
|Support Solutions House Managers
|4 hr
|Hayden
|11
|News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here
|6 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|58
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC