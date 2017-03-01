It Happened Here

It Happened Here

Mariah Duncan, 24, of 171 High Court, was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with aggravated burglary in connection with an incident on Feb. 26. Duncan allegedly entered a house in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, stole a laptop computer and then pawned it at a pawn shop in Greeneville, Detective David White said in a report. The computer was later recovered from the pawn shop and returned to the owner.

