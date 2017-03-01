It Happened Here
Mariah Duncan, 24, of 171 High Court, was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with aggravated burglary in connection with an incident on Feb. 26. Duncan allegedly entered a house in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, stole a laptop computer and then pawned it at a pawn shop in Greeneville, Detective David White said in a report. The computer was later recovered from the pawn shop and returned to the owner.
