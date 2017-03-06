It Happened Here - March 6

Tristan Sherfey, 19, of Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was arrested Friday after nearly striking a Greeneville Police Department vehicle. A report filed by officer Chad Ricker says that, around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Sherfey pulled his Mitsubishi Eclipse across U.S. Highway 11E near the Twin Barnes Road intersection into the police cruiser's path, nearly causing a collision.

