It Happened Here - March 6
Tristan Sherfey, 19, of Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was arrested Friday after nearly striking a Greeneville Police Department vehicle. A report filed by officer Chad Ricker says that, around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Sherfey pulled his Mitsubishi Eclipse across U.S. Highway 11E near the Twin Barnes Road intersection into the police cruiser's path, nearly causing a collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pamela Seaton
|1 hr
|standby me
|2
|Tyrone the Democrat
|2 hr
|whothehellcares-
|45
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|3 hr
|Go To Hell
|8
|Tommy Bennett retarded?
|3 hr
|Woman beater
|10
|People Who Should Join a Union
|4 hr
|Rebel Yell
|12
|Why are pro white discussions deleted?
|4 hr
|Greeneville Gestapo
|70
|cassidy miller and haley miller
|5 hr
|hope for the best
|19
|Phil Roe Townhall Meeting 03/06
|7 hr
|Pointer
|41
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC